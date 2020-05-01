Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 86,335 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $3,118,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 5,329,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,574,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

