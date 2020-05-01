Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson makes up 1.9% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 31.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 46.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter valued at $18,154,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.34. The stock had a trading volume of 968,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,299. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

