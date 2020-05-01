Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.64.

McKesson stock traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,085. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.49. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

