Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.6% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.72. 8,061,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,339,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,853. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

