Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 32,792 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,981 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Anheuser Busch Inbev comprises 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

BUD stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $44.79. 1,639,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,175. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.