iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1,214.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,088,000 after buying an additional 526,350 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,028,000 after purchasing an additional 502,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,050,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,311,000 after purchasing an additional 346,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 899,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,786,000 after acquiring an additional 312,032 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $167.11. 730,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,700,277. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.51.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

