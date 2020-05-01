iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is VCU Investment Management Co’s 3rd Largest Position

VCU Investment Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,345 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 12.6% of VCU Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. VCU Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,799,000 after buying an additional 1,584,006 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after buying an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,537,000 after buying an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after buying an additional 7,618,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after buying an additional 1,109,239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,884,863 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18.

