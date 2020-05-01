iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,582,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,389 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,449,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,426,000 after buying an additional 1,766,598 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,974,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,136,000 after buying an additional 711,323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,758,000 after buying an additional 656,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,775,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,716,000 after buying an additional 622,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

