iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after buying an additional 36,529 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000.

IVV stock opened at $291.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

