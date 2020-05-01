iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Trilogy Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,620 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 7.5% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $68,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of QUAL traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $88.81. 1,630,079 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.04.

