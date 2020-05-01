iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,605,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,616,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,877,000 after purchasing an additional 472,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,053,000 after acquiring an additional 594,333 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

