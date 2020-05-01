iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 1,070.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,962 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC owned approximately 2.08% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,186 shares during the last quarter.

EIS traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $48.47. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,388. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35.

