iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Lifted by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,069. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $128.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.18.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.