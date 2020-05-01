iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 7.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.