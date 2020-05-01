iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 9.9% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $110.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

