iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,964. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.50. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.