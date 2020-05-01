iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,625 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.54. 991,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,855. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

