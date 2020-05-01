iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 598,866 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 34,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.82. 315,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,054. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $162.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.09.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.