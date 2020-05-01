J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) PT Lowered to GBX 1,200 at Peel Hunt

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JDW. HSBC decreased their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,126.25 ($14.82).

JDW traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 952 ($12.52). 360,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 860.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,368.44. The company has a market cap of $996.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of GBX 492 ($6.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81).

In related news, insider John Hutson sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.21), for a total value of £30,604 ($40,257.83).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

