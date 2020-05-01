J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on JDW. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,126.25 ($14.82).

JDW traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 952 ($12.52). The company had a trading volume of 360,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.13. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 492 ($6.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 860.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,368.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.54 million and a P/E ratio of 16.41.

In related news, insider John Hutson sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £30,604 ($40,257.83).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

