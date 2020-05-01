Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,585,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,856,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,957,000 after acquiring an additional 59,221 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,715,000 after acquiring an additional 155,809 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $161.28 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

