Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $33,410.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.27. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.