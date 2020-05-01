JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns News Sentiment Score of 2.00

News coverage about JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JD Sports Fashion earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered JD Sports Fashion to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 881 ($11.59) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 867.92 ($11.42).

Shares of JD traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 527.20 ($6.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 274.70 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 480.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 718.82.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

