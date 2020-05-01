Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SMC CORP JAPAN/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SMC CORP JAPAN/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC CORP JAPAN/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. SMC CORP JAPAN/S had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.80%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SMCAY. ValuEngine upgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th.

OTCMKTS SMCAY traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $22.52. 46,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,089. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.07.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

