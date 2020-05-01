Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of SSAAY remained flat at $$1.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.65.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.19%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

