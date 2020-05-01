Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WESFARMERS LTD/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WESFARMERS LTD/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

WFAFY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,108. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.75.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2505 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

