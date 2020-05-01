Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24).

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB set a C$12.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.96.

Shares of FM stock traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.13. The company had a trading volume of 340,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.98%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

