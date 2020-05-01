JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6,365.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.62. 1,290,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

