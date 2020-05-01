JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,014,000 after buying an additional 116,604 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after buying an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $145.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,404. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average is $153.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

