JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 24,329 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,650,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the first quarter worth $1,542,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,092,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 158,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 41,650 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. 3,704,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,749. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.