JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.60. 704,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,222. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09.

