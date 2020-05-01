JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) is Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF accounts for 6.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.77% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $15,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 57,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPUS stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.36. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $81.58.

