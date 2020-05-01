Karatgold Coin Achieves Market Cap of $19.35 Million (KBC)

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Karatgold Coin has a total market capitalization of $19.35 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Karatgold Coin has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Karatgold Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Coinbe and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Karatgold Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00047980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.07 or 0.04043500 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035977 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011322 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Karatgold Coin Token Profile

Karatgold Coin (CRYPTO:KBC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,590,051,603 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@karatgold. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here. Karatgold Coin’s official website is karatgold.io.

Buying and Selling Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coinbe, Coinsuper and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karatgold Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karatgold Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karatgold Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karatgold Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.