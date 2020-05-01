KeyCorp Increases Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target to $34.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. 1,371,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.48 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,242.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.34 per share, with a total value of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,962,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after acquiring an additional 256,568 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,260,000 after purchasing an additional 365,805 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,885,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,361,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,493,000 after purchasing an additional 392,986 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13,880.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,647 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

