Kimberly Clark (KMB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB):

4/23/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $143.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $146.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $149.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $132.00 to $143.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Kimberly Clark was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2020 – Kimberly Clark was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

3/23/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Kimberly Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $131.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $138.58. 20,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,001. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average of $136.73. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,321. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

