KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,104,824 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.53% of KKR & Co Inc worth $69,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,923,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 125.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 355,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 198,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

KKR stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,809. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

