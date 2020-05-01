Klingman & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,796 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.35. 6,400,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

