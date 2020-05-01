KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,271 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,802. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $90.74. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

