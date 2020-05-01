KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,518,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,910,000 after buying an additional 255,447 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,697,000 after buying an additional 248,488 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,236,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,657,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $4.04 on Thursday, hitting $150.39. The stock had a trading volume of 762,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,165. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

