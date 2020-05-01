KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 4,225 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $141.02. 37,679,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,446,920. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Boeing from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.45.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.