Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.55 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KOS. Raymond James cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Investec cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

NYSE:KOS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. 198,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,955,093. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $583.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Sterin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Insiders purchased 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

