Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KHC. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.20. 50,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

