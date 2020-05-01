K&S AG (ETR:SDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of K&S AG (ETR:SDF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.72 ($8.98).

Several brokerages recently commented on SDF. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

ETR:SDF opened at €6.15 ($7.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of €18.40 ($21.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.25.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

