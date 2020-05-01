Kuende Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Kuende has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Kuende token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. Kuende has a market capitalization of $168,598.39 and $125.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.26 or 0.03989610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035955 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009669 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,103,008 tokens. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

