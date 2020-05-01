Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $241.00 at Morgan Stanley

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $241.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.54% from the company’s current price.

LH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $5.42 on Thursday, hitting $159.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,339. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $956,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

