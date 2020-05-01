Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Up 6.9% in April

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,540,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 13,600,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.