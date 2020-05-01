Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Earning Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) have trended negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing earned a news impact score of -2.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th.

LMPMF opened at $0.83 on Friday.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Pulp, and Tissue Paper segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

