Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

TREE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lendingtree from $375.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lendingtree from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.13. The stock had a trading volume of 368,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,383. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.20 and a beta of 2.06. Lendingtree has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lendingtree will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth about $4,096,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 1,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

