Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.50 ($8.72).

LEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.42) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.20 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of ETR LEO opened at €6.29 ($7.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. Leoni has a 52-week low of €5.20 ($6.04) and a 52-week high of €21.70 ($25.23). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.44.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

