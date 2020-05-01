Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 43.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $70,059.36 and $14.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.11 or 0.02392673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00198071 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062664 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement.

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

